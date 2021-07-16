Euro zone bond yields fell ahead of next week’s ECB meeting

Article content Euro zone government bond yields fell on Friday as concerns about the pandemic dampened risk sentiment while markets sought direction ahead of next week’s European Central Bank meeting. In the absence of major euro area data releases on Friday, and with ECB policymakers entering their silent period ahead of next Thursday’s meeting, analysts said government bond yields would be driven by news around the coronavirus. “The spread of the more infectious Delta variant is the key emerging threat for the time being, with COVID-19 cases on the rise again at the global level and in most of the G7 economies,” Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said.

Article content On Friday, Germany’s 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, fell 2 basis points to -0.348%, after falling below -0.35% for the first time since late March. Italy’s 10-year yield fell as low as 0.696%, a fresh April low, with the closely watched premium it offers over 10-year German bond yields at 105 bps. It has struggled to hold below 100 bps this week. German and Italian government bond yields were set to end the week lower for the third week in a row. Dovish commentary from U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell this week pushed yields down further, adding to last week’s sharp rally, when bets against rising U.S. Treasury yields were unwound with growth assumptions coming under question. Analysts expect euro area bond yields to remain suppressed in the weeks ahead, given the supply outlook for the bloc.