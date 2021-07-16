Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.15% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.15%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the rose 0.15%.

The best performers of the session on the were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which rose 2.87% or 6.6 points to trade at 236.5 at the close. Meanwhile, Coloplast A/S (CSE:) added 2.00% or 21.5 points to end at 1094.5 and ISS A/S (CSE:) was up 1.71% or 2.55 points to 151.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Pandora A/S (CSE:), which fell 2.33% or 20.0 points to trade at 840.0 at the close. DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) declined 2.05% or 32.0 points to end at 1527.5 and Danske Bank A/S (CSE:) was down 1.16% or 1.3 points to 111.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 84 to 61 and 15 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 0.49% or 0.35 to $72.00 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September rose 0.45% or 0.33 to hit $73.80 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.92% or 16.85 to trade at $1812.15 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.02% to 6.2972, while EUR/DKK rose 0.02% to 7.4379.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.02% at 92.653.