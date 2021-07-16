David Harbor Really Hated The Dog From Stranger Things

“The Byers should probably have that dog put to sleep next season.”

Do you remember the Byers’ family dog from Stranger Things? David Harbour sure does.


The canine who sniffed out something gone awry during the popular supernatural series’ earliest episodes disappeared without a trace after season one.

But, all these years later, David — AKA Jim Hopper — still has vivid memories of his former four-legged costar.

The actor’s recollections are far from positive. As it turns out, David passionately “hated” the dog, and gave him a truly terrible performance review during an appearance on the YouTube show Hot Ones yesterday.

“I hated that fucking dog so bad,” David said, responding to a question that asked him to elaborate on previous comments about the animal.


In 2016, he called the dog a “jerk” and the “worst actor [he’d] ever worked with” on The Howard Stern Wrap Up Show. David remembered being so frustrated by the dog’s bad attitude, he “walked off set.”

“Take after take it would wander off or do something,” David explained to the Hot Ones host. “And then I remember the trainer on the sidelines going, ‘Come on! We got to make our money!'”

“Yeah, I walked up to them, and I was like, ‘You know, the Byers should probably have that dog put to sleep next season,'” he continued.


Netflix

Not to invalidate anyone’s experience, but also, I dare David to try saying that to this face.

“We never talk about it the whole rest of the show,” David added of the dog’s swift exit from Stranger Things. “We should find it in the Upside Down in one of these future seasons.”


Fans, of course, had some questions about the subsequent vanishing of Will Byers’ pet following the show’s first season, so there was eventually a gravestone shown onscreen in season three to confirm the dog’s passing.

It seems possible that David’s feelings might have cost this furry little creature a job? Who knows, maybe the Stranger Things creators will take his advice and we’ll see the pup make a cameo or something when they return for season four.

