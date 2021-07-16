Crypto media closes, bad news just repeats, mining laws are beneficial? By Cointelegraph



Shanghai Man: Crypto media closes, bad news just repeats, mining laws are beneficial?



This weekly roundup of news from Mainland China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong attempts to curate the industry’s most important news, including influential projects, changes in the regulatory landscape, and enterprise blockchain integrations.

It has now been two months since the crypto crackdown and subsequent enforcement began. Most new stories are now just the trickling down of earlier national policies being enforced at a provincial level. The latest example was from the Anhui provincial government, as it announced a set of measures to reduce energy consumption, with cryptocurrency mining listed among the culprits. Anhui is a small province east of Shanghai, more known for its scenic rural landscape and agriculture than its contributions to the economic development of China. It’s likely other provinces, particularly ones that rely on coal for energy, will have similar announcements over the summer as the central government pushes for a carbon-neutral future.

Going for gold?

Lowest volumes in years

Working together for compliance?

Abandoning ship

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph