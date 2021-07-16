Courtney Stodden Gets Jason Biggs Apology

“Not everyone takes real accountability.”

Back in May, Courtney outlined to the Daily Beast the cyberbullying they received as a teenager, most notably from Chrissy Teigen.


Chrissy apologized on Twitter, and claimed that she tried to reach out to Courtney privately — which Courtney denied, stating that Chrissy had Courtney blocked on Twitter. Then, this week, Chrissy posted about feeling “lost” after being “cancelled” following the controversy.

Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that…

Yesterday, Courtney posted an apology that Jason sent them back in May, writing, “This is what a personal apology looks like. Everyone makes mistakes but not everyone takes real accountability.”

This is what a personal apology looks like. Everyone makes mistakes but not everyone takes real accountability. Jason, I felt this. I wish you love and immense success to you and your family @JasonBiggs


Courtney Stodden

As for the apology itself, Jason wrote, “I wanted to drop you a note to say that I’m sorry for any tweet that I made in the past that may have hurt your feelings. They were meant as jokes — but they were at your expense, and knowing how you feel, that makes them not funny at all.”


“I am trying my best these days to live a clean and sober life, one in which I make good and healthy decisions — And that means taking accountability for the bad decisions I’ve made in the past.”


It’s not clear what tweets Jason was referring to — but, either way, it looks like Courtney accepted his apology.

