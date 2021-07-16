Circle IPO further legitimizes crypto before regulators, outsiders By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Circle’s merger with Concord Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, values Circle at $4.5 billion, and the combined entity is expected to debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CRCL before the end of the year.

The merger/offering was generally applauded within the crypto industry. Vladimir Vishnevskiy, director and co-founder of Swiss wealth management firm St. Gotthard Fund Management AG, noted to Cointelegraph that Circle, the principal operator of USD Coin (USDC), the second-largest stablecoin by volume, “has been around since 2014, and this is another example of an established player being rewarded for their input into the ecosystem.”