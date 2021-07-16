China’s central bank says crypto gave impetus to the creation of its CBDC By Cointelegraph

China’s central bank says crypto gave impetus to the creation of its CBDC
Much attention has been paid to the global, geopolitical implications of China’s rapid and pioneering development of its digital yuan, also provisionally known as e-CNY.
Yet in a new white paper published by the Working Group on E-CNY Research and Development of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), the institution gave a more domestic-focused and technologically-driven vision of the new currency’s background and key objectives.
