China central bank says it will steadily push forward digital yuan pilots By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A sign indicating digital yuan, also referred to as e-CNY, is pictured on a vending machine at a subway station in Shanghai, China April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
2/2
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s central bank said on Friday it would steadily push forward pilot schemes to develop its digital yuan, and will not set a timetable for rolling out the digital currency.The People’s Bank of China will deepen its research on the impact of a digital yuan on monetary policy, the financial system and financial stability, the bank said in a white paper published on its website.
