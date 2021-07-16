Charles Schwab Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q2 By Investing.com



Charles Schwab Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q2



Investing.com – Charles Schwab (NYSE:) reported on Friday second quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Charles Schwab announced earnings per share of $0.7 on revenue of $4.53B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.756 on revenue of $4.46B.

Charles Schwab shares are up 33% from the beginning of the year, still down 7.62% from its 52 week high of $76.37 set on June 4. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 16.08% from the start of the year.

Charles Schwab shares gained 0.01% in pre-market trade following the report.

Charles Schwab follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

Charles Schwab’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $3.78 on revenue of $31.4B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.16 on revenue of $30B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on Thursday with second quarter EPS of $4.7 on revenue of $71.32B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.43 on revenue of $69.6B.

