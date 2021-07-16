Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week: 7/16

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
30

Here’s what you might’ve missed!


Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed Celeb

1.

Chrissy Teigen reflected on feeling “lost” after being “canceled.

2.

Nick Jonas shaved off his beard.

3.

Demi Lovato opened up about feeling comfortable in her skin.

4.

Regina King wished her Watchmen co-star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II a happy birthday.

6.

Demi Moore was ready to soak up some sun.

8.

Terry Crews reunited with his Everybody Hates Chris work-wife, Tichina Arnold.

9.

Tom Felton celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the last Harry Potter movie.

10.

Jada Pinkett Smith debuted her bald head, after struggling with hair loss.

12.

Meghan Trainor smothered her son in kisses.

13.

Hilarie Burton wished Diane Kruger a happy birthday.

14.

David Harbour shared behind the scenes photos from Black Widow.

15.

Reese Witherspoon celebrated the 20th anniversary of Legally Blonde with rare photos from set.

16.

DaBaby received career advice from 50 Cent.

17.

Nicole Richie introduced her chickens to Martha Stewart.

18.

And Kehlani mourned the loss of her dog Frankie.

