Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week: 7/16

And Kehlani mourned the loss of her dog Frankie.

Nicole Richie introduced her chickens to Martha Stewart.

Reese Witherspoon celebrated the 20th anniversary of Legally Blonde with rare photos from set.

David Harbour shared behind the scenes photos from Black Widow .

Meghan Trainor smothered her son in kisses.

Jada Pinkett Smith debuted her bald head , after struggling with hair loss.

Tom Felton celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the last Harry Potter movie.

Terry Crews reunited with his Everybody Hates Chris work-wife, Tichina Arnold.

Demi Moore was ready to soak up some sun.

Demi Lovato opened up about feeling comfortable in her skin.

Nick Jonas shaved off his beard.

Chrissy Teigen reflected on feeling “lost” after being “ canceled. “

Here’s what you might’ve missed!

