Cardano Alonzo Blue Testnet Hard Fork Is Done, White’s Next By CoinQuora



Cardano Alonzo Blue Testnet Hard Fork Is Done, White’s Next



Cardano’s Alonzo Blue testnet hard fork is ready.

The testnet is launching in color-coded phases.

After Alonzo Blue is Alonzo White, and then, Alonzo Purple.

The network is steadily launching its Alonzo testnet hard fork in phases. These phases are coded by color. As of now, the Alonzo Blue testnet hard fork is ready. Now, Alonzo is on its Alonzo White node.

In detail, Cardano hit one of its greatest milestones so far. This is the completion of the Alonzo Blue phase. Here, the network has begun to implement its smart contract platform — Plutus.

To celebrate, Input-Out Global (IOG) posted a tweet about the successful roll-out. This Alonzo hard fork testnet now will be enabling the integration of Plutus on the mainnet. IOG says that the new netwo…

