Canadian Companies Are Issuing New Bonds at a Record Pace

Article content (Bloomberg) — Canadian companies are on track to sell a record volume of bonds in their own currency this year, taking advantage of low rates to refinance and fund post-pandemic investments. Almost C$78 billion ($52.5 billion) has been issued already this year, more than 70% of the record C$111 billion sold in all of 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Bankers expect a new high, despite a slower pace through year-end as borrowers shift from stockpiling liquidity to rightsizing balance sheets and protecting ratings.

Article content “We are on a good path to exceeding the record highs that we’ve seen in the Canadian market,” said Rob Brown, co-head of Canadian debt capital markets at Royal Bank of Canada, one of the biggest underwriters of the debt. The second half of the year is typically less busy than the first in Canadian-dollar corporate issuance, partly due to holidays. This year’s slowdown is expected to be aggravated by fatigue stemming from the brisk start to 2021 and the fact that most market participants are still working from home. “Our pipeline is thinner than it was,” said Brown in a video interview. Refinancing needs may be smaller, but high-yield and ESG financing should continue gaining traction in the second half, while funding for investments like 5G spectrum for telecoms may boost volumes, he said.

Article content “Funding costs are still very attractive and, to the extent we do see a little bit of a slowdown that will help the technical picture, will support credit spreads, and that will likely encourage issuers to look to access to market,” said Brown. The yield on the Bloomberg Barclays Canada Corporate Bond index has been in a 2.04% to 2.18% range since mid-March, with an increase in government yields offset by tighter spreads. “Credit spreads will likely grind sideways throughout the summer with a chance of spreads widening towards the end of the year,” said Sue McNamara, senior vice president at Beutel Goodman & Co., a Canadian investment manager, said in an emailed response to questions. McNamara is watching how companies use the strong free cash flow they’re accumulating. “Will they show discipline and de-lever, or will they use it for share buybacks and dividend increases,” said McNamara, adding that increased merger and acquisition activity warrants caution.

Article content There’s at least C$197 billion of pending or completed M&A deals involving Canadian companies using cash or financing, up from C$167 billion last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Among the largest deals, Rogers Communications Inc. agreed to buy smaller rival Shaw Communications, and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP made a hostile bid for Inter Pipeline Ltd. that could derail a friendly all-stock offer from Pembina Pipeline Corp. MARKET PULSE: Click here to see the Bloomberg Economics Canada Economic Research WHAT TO WATCH BCI Quadreal Holds Fixed-Income Investor Update Via TD For a list of corporate bonds sold in Canadian dollars YTD, click here For a list of corporate bonds sold in Canadian dollars in 2020, click here

Article content List doesn’t include structured finance or preferred share issuance CORPORATE BONDS/STRUCTURED FINANCE PRICED: Bank of Montreal C$1b 10NC5 +99PRICED: NuVista Energy C$230m 5NC2 +716BOOKSTATS: Toyota Credit C$600m 2-Part Deal ~4.7x; ~3.5x CoveredPRICED: Bank of Nova Scotia C$1.15b Debt Offering in 2 PartsPRICED: CIBC C$1.5b Debt Offering in 2 PartsPRICED: Summit Industrial C$225m 7Y +131 PROVINCIAL/AGENCY/SSA BONDS Alberta Adds C$408m to 2024 Bonds +19Alberta Sells C$600M of 2031 Bonds +69Quebec Sells C$500M of Its 2053 Bonds +74Ontario Sells C$750 Million of 2031 Bonds +64.5 FOREIGN BONDS BRITISH COLUMBIA PROV OF USD2.5 billion 5YBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA CHF260 millionSTRATHCONA RESOURCES LTD USD500 million 5YEXPORT DEVELOPMENT CANADA GBP100m 3Y

Article content OTHER CREDIT EVENTS Canadian Telecom Bonds Weaken On 5G Auction ReportBrookfield’s Bid for Inter Pipeline Shifts Focus to PembinaRBC’s Downgrade Echoes Tough Operating Environment: Credit ReactGreat-West Lifeco to Expand Irish Presence With Ark Life DealGreat-West Lifeco Inc. reached an agreement to acquire ClaimSecureShell Proposes Large Carbon Capture Project in AlbertaCPP Investments Invests US$800 Million in Flipkart ECO CA 07/19 Bloomberg Nanos Confidence07/20 Teranet/National Bank HP Index07/20 Teranet/National Bank HPI MoM07/20 Teranet/National Bank HPI YoY07/23 Retail Sales Ex Auto MoM07/23 Retail Sales MoM ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

