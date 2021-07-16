Brazil’s real best performing EM currency for the week

Brazil’s real headed for a 3% weekly

gain as improving prospects over economic growth helped ease

fears of political unrest stemming from an ongoing corruption

scandal, while Peru’s sol rallied more than 1% on Friday to post

its best session in three weeks.

The real rose 0.1%, and was the best

performing emerging market currency this week. The bulk of the

currency’s gains had come after the government sharply hiked its

economic growth and inflation forecasts for 2021 on Wednesday.

The government also intends to raise 100 billion reais

($19.64 billion) with a much-awaited income tax reform proposal,

which will reduce corporate income tax but add taxation to

corporate dividends and reduce subsidies.

The real was also nursing two weeks of steep losses, spurred

by a corruption scandal over COVID-19 vaccines and growing

discontent with the government.

“Coupled with the economic rebound, the high consumer prices

inflation during H1/21 has not only helped boost fiscal revenues

this year but is also contributing to much higher nominal GDP by

the end of 2021,” analysts at TS Lombard wrote in a note.

“Positive as that is, Brazil’s structural fiscal issues are

far from resolved and the reform agenda remains paramount for

longer-term sustainability.”

Peru’s sol was set for its best week in two months

against a steady dollar, as the Andean country’s currency

extended gains to a third straight session on Friday.

This helped cut some of the hefty yearly losses incurred on

uncertainty around presidential elections there.

An index of Latin American currencies was

set for a weekly gain of around 2%, with a chunk of those gains

thanks to the real.

Most other Latam currencies were muted this week, as

turbulent commodity markets offset positive cues on U.S.

monetary policy from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Rising

cases of COVID-19 also weighed.

Mexico’s peso rose 0.4%, and was set to end the week

largely unchanged, tracking weakness in oil prices.

But strong economic readings put oil exporting peer

Colombia’s peso on track for a 0.3% weekly gain.

Latam stocks, dropped, tracking losses on

Wall Street as fears that the rising number of coronavirus cases

and its highly infectious delta variant would hamper economic

activity again.

However, regional equities benefited from expectations of

dovish U.S. policy, and were set for a 2.6% weekly gain.

Chilean markets were closed for a holiday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes Latest Daily %

change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1339.66 -0.65

MSCI LatAm 2575.95 -0.58

Brazil Bovespa 126578.49 -0.7

Mexico IPC 50123.76 -0.3

Argentina MerVal 63053.89 -0.678

Colombia COLCAP 1272.31 -0.07

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 5.1102 0.12

Mexico peso 19.8530 0.41

Colombia peso 3813.6 -0.04

Peru sol 3.903 0.87

Argentina peso 96.2100 -0.02

(interbank)

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;

Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Marguerita Choy)

