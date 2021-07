Article content

Shares of Blend Labs Inc opened 11% above their offer price on Friday, giving the digital banking platform a valuation of about $4.4 billion in its stock market debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

The stock opened at $20 per share, compared with its initial public offering price of $18 per share.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)