Blend Labs rises 11% in debut, valued over $4 bln

Article content
Shares of Blend Labs Inc opened 11% above their offer price on Friday, giving the digital banking platform a valuation of about $4.4 billion in its stock market debut on the New York Stock Exchange.
The stock opened at $20 per share, compared with its initial public offering (IPO) price of $18 per share.
Blend, a mortgage lending-focused platform, is now worth over 33% more than the $3.3 billion it was valued at after a funding round in January.
Its cloud-based software platform digitizes banking, making it more convenient for customers to borrow money or deposit cash from financial services firms.
Article content
“There will be a short-term headwind when interest rates start coming up, but the general trend towards digitization will help the company in the long term,” co-founder and head Nima Ghamsari said in an interview.
Higher interest rates often lead to high loan rates, which could hurt appetite for borrowing and dampen the volume or transactions on Blend’s platform.
The company plans to focus on its core market in the United States, and has no immediate plans to expand geographically, Ghamsari said.
Blend raised $360 million in its IPO, selling 18 million shares at $18 each. The price was at the upper end of the $16 to $18 range announced earlier. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)