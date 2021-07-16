Blend Labs rises 11% in debut, valued over $4 bln

Article content

Shares of Blend Labs Inc opened 11% above their offer price on Friday, giving the digital banking platform a valuation of about $4.4 billion in its stock market debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

The stock opened at $20 per share, compared with its initial public offering (IPO) price of $18 per share.

Blend, a mortgage lending-focused platform, is now worth over 33% more than the $3.3 billion it was valued at after a funding round in January.

Its cloud-based software platform digitizes banking, making it more convenient for customers to borrow money or deposit cash from financial services firms.