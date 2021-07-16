Bitcoin price passes $32K with traders wary of ‘relief rally’ if resistance stays By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
16

Bitcoin price passes $32K with traders wary of ‘relief rally’ if resistance stays

(BTC) passed $32,000 later on July 16 as positive reactions over Bank of America (NYSE:)’s (BoA) Bitcoin futures go-ahead continued.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD rising 1.4% on the day to hit new local highs of $32,150 on Bitstamp.

BTC/USD 1-day candle chart with wedging structure. Source: Rekt Capital/ Twitter
1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView