Bigstack Opportunities I Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

TORONTO, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bigstack Opportunities I Inc. (TSXV: STAK) (the “Corporation”), is pleased to announce that it has completed its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 5,000,000 common shares (“Common Shares”) in the capital of the Corporation at a purchase price of $0.10 per Common Share by way of a prospectus for gross proceeds of $500,000.

Eric Szustak, President and CEO of the Corporation, commented, “We are pleased to complete the Offering and we thank our investors and advisors for their support. We are proud of our team of seasoned management, strategic investors and other supporters and we look forward to completing a successful qualifying transaction.”

The Corporation is a Capital Pool Company as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”). To date, the Corporation has not conducted operations of any kind and has not entered into an “Agreement in Principle”, as such phrase is defined in TSXV Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies.

When combined with the Corporation’s cash proceeds raised prior to the Offering ($213,000 in seed financing), the Corporation has raised total gross proceeds of $713,000 and has a total of 9,260,000 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4 Capital Pool Companies, 4,260,000 Common Shares and 313,000 options to purchase Common Shares are being held in escrow. The net proceeds will be used to identify and evaluate assets of businesses for acquisition with a view to completing a “Qualifying Transaction” under the Capital Pool Company program of the Exchange.

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the “Agent”) acted as agent in connection with the Offering. For its services, the Agent received a cash commission equal to 10% of the gross proceeds of the Offering. The Agent will also be granted 500,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.10 per share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant.

In addition, upon closing of the Offering, the Corporation granted an aggregate of 389,000 stock options to its directors and officers at an exercise price of $0.10 per share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant.

It is expected that the Common Shares will be admitted for trading on the Exchange under the trading symbol “STAK” and commence trading shortly.

For more information, please contact Eric Szustak, the President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and a director of the Corporation.

Eric Szustak

President, CEO, CFO, Corporate Secretary and Director

E: eszustak@jbrlimited.com

T: (905) 330-7948

