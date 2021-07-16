Biden to nominate Jane Hartley to be U.S. Ambassador to Britain: Washington Post By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
15

© Reuters. FILE PPHOTO: U.S. Ambassador to France Jane Hartley poses before attending the Spring/Summer 2016 women’s ready-to-wear collection show for Dior fashion house during the Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will nominate Jane Hartley, a former ambassador to France, to serve as ambassador to Britain, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing two people with knowledge of the decision.

A White House spokesperson declined to comment.

The role is considered one of the most prestigious ambassador postings for a U.S. president to fill.

Hartley was a campaign bundler for former President Barack Obama, raising more than $500,000 for his reelection bid in 2012.

