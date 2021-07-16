Biden digs in on U.S. public lands nominee as Republican opposition mounts

Article content The White House on Friday backed President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the nation’s public lands bureau, pushing back against growing calls to withdraw the nomination from key Republican lawmakers. Earlier, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joined calls by several Republican Senate colleagues for Biden to withdraw the nomination of Montana conservationist Tracy Stone-Manning to run the Bureau of Land Management due to her ties to a decades-old tree-spiking incident. Tree spiking involves hammering a metal rod into a tree to prevent logging.

On Friday, the White House said in a statement that Stone-Manning "is a dedicated public servant who has years of experience and a proven track record of finding solutions and common ground when it comes to our public lands and waters. She is exceptionally qualified to be the next Director of the Bureau of Land Management." The BLM, a division of the Interior Department, manages more than a 10th of the nation's surface area, overseeing permitting for energy development, grazing, timber harvesting and recreation. The director position will be central to the Biden administration's effort to address climate change through management of public lands, including a current review of the federal oil and gas leasing program.