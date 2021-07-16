Battle with EU over LGBT rights, funds weighs on forint, zloty

BUDAPEST — The Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty

weakened on Friday, extending their losses, as Hungary’s debate with the

European Union that could hold up recovery funds for Budapest weighed on both

currencies.

The European Commission launched legal action against Hungary over measures

it said discriminated against LGBT people and also opened a case against Poland

over self-declared “LGBT-ideology free zones.”

The forint weakened 0.27% on the day to trade at 359.38 per euro,

hitting a two-month low.

“The conflict with Brussels is definitely a factor among all the other

forces that work against the forint now,” an FX trader in Budapest said.

The currency lost about 1% of its value this week as CEE currencies were

also pressured by a global risk-off mood, fueled by the spread of the Delta

variant of the coronavirus and higher-than-expected inflationary pressures in

the United States.

The zloty weakened 0.16% on the day to trade at 4.584 to the euro.

The threat that the EU could hold up recovery funds for Hungary “hit most

currencies in the region, including the zloty,” Adam Antoniak, economist at

Pekao bank said.

“Investors fear that a similar decision may also be made in the case of

Poland.”

The currency weakened more than 0.8% this week, as continued dovish messages

from the Polish central bank coupled with intensifying inflation and a firming

U.S. dollar also put the zloty under pressure.

Unlike its Czech and Hungarian counterparts, the National Bank of Poland

kept rates unchanged at record lows last week, arguing that the acceleration in

inflation is temporary.

The Czech crown edged up 0.05% to 25.52 per euro, buoyed by

further rate hike expectations as data released on Tuesday showed that June

inflation eased less than expected.

Equities in the region gained, with Budapest up 0.65% and Warsaw

edging 0.1% higher.

Prague’s stocks were up 0.45%, extending gains after hitting a 10-year

high in the previous session, as shares in dual-listed cybersecurity group Avast

, soared on news the company was in talks over a merger with

peer NortonLifeLock.

CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1045 CET

MARKETS

CURRENCIES

Latest Previous Daily Change

bid close change in 2021

EURCZK= Czech

EURHUF= Hungary

EURPLN= Polish

EURRON= Romanian

EURHRK= Croatian

EURRSD= Serbian

Note: calculated from 1800 CET

daily

change

Latest Previous Daily Change

close change in 2021

.PX Prague 1202.49 1197.1600 +0.45% +17.07

%

.BUX Budapest 47990.05 47677.82 +0.65% +13.97

%

.WIG20 Warsaw 2262.74 2260.49 +0.10% +14.05

%

.BETI Buchares 12043.56 12025.00 +0.15% +22.82

t %

.SBITOP Ljubljan <.sbitop a> %

.CRBEX Zagreb 1936.61 1937.76 -0.06% +11.34

%

.BELEX1 Belgrade <.belex1>

.SOFIX Sofia 564.04 564.18 -0.02% +26.03

%

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs Bund change

in

Czech spread

Republic

CZ2YT=R 2-year

CZ5YT=R 5-year

CZ10YT=

Poland

PL2YT=R 2-year

PL5YT=R 5-year

PL10YT=

FORWARD

3×6 6×9 9×12 3M

interba

nk

Czech 1.18 1.56 1.80 0.68

Rep

Hungary 1.69 2.03 2.22 1.07

Poland 0.31 0.43 0.61 0.21

Note: are for ask prices

FRA

quotes

