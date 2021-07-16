Battle with EU over LGBT rights, funds weighs on forint, zloty

Article content
BUDAPEST — The Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty
weakened on Friday, extending their losses, as Hungary’s debate with the
European Union that could hold up recovery funds for Budapest weighed on both
currencies.
The European Commission launched legal action against Hungary over measures
it said discriminated against LGBT people and also opened a case against Poland
over self-declared “LGBT-ideology free zones.”
The forint weakened 0.27% on the day to trade at 359.38 per euro,

hitting a two-month low.
“The conflict with Brussels is definitely a factor among all the other
forces that work against the forint now,” an FX trader in Budapest said.
The currency lost about 1% of its value this week as CEE currencies were
also pressured by a global risk-off mood, fueled by the spread of the Delta
variant of the coronavirus and higher-than-expected inflationary pressures in
the United States.
The zloty weakened 0.16% on the day to trade at 4.584 to the euro.
The threat that the EU could hold up recovery funds for Hungary “hit most
currencies in the region, including the zloty,” Adam Antoniak, economist at
Pekao bank said.
“Investors fear that a similar decision may also be made in the case of
Poland.”

The currency weakened more than 0.8% this week, as continued dovish messages
from the Polish central bank coupled with intensifying inflation and a firming
U.S. dollar also put the zloty under pressure.
Unlike its Czech and Hungarian counterparts, the National Bank of Poland
kept rates unchanged at record lows last week, arguing that the acceleration in
inflation is temporary.
The Czech crown edged up 0.05% to 25.52 per euro, buoyed by
further rate hike expectations as data released on Tuesday showed that June
inflation eased less than expected.
Equities in the region gained, with Budapest up 0.65% and Warsaw
edging 0.1% higher.
Prague’s stocks were up 0.45%, extending gains after hitting a 10-year
high in the previous session, as shares in dual-listed cybersecurity group Avast

, soared on news the company was in talks over a merger with
peer NortonLifeLock.
CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1045 CET
MARKETS
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2021
EURCZK= Czech
EURHUF= Hungary
EURPLN= Polish
EURRON= Romanian
EURHRK= Croatian
EURRSD= Serbian
Note: calculated from 1800 CET
daily
change
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2021
.PX Prague 1202.49 1197.1600 +0.45% +17.07
%
.BUX Budapest 47990.05 47677.82 +0.65% +13.97
%
.WIG20 Warsaw 2262.74 2260.49 +0.10% +14.05
%
.BETI Buchares 12043.56 12025.00 +0.15% +22.82
t %
.SBITOP Ljubljan <.sbitop a> %
.CRBEX Zagreb 1936.61 1937.76 -0.06% +11.34
%
.BELEX1 Belgrade <.belex1>
.SOFIX Sofia 564.04 564.18 -0.02% +26.03
%
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change
in
Czech spread
Republic
CZ2YT=R 2-year
CZ5YT=R 5-year
CZ10YT=
Poland
PL2YT=R 2-year
PL5YT=R 5-year
PL10YT=
FORWARD
3×6 6×9 9×12 3M
interba
nk
Czech 1.18 1.56 1.80 0.68
Rep
Hungary 1.69 2.03 2.22 1.07
Poland 0.31 0.43 0.61 0.21
Note: are for ask prices
FRA
quotes
******************************************************
********
(Additional reporting by Alicja Ptak in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague,
Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
