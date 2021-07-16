Basic material, luxury stocks drive European shares to a third day of losses

Article content European stocks fell on Friday as a slide in Rio Tinto’s iron ore exports hammered mining majors, while strong earnings from luxury brands were overshadowed by concerns about their sustainability amid surging COVID-19 cases. The pan-European STOXX 600 index reversed early gains to end lower for a third straight session, down 0.3%, taking weekly losses to 0.6%. The mining index slumped 2.8% as Rio Tinto slipped 3.4% after reporting a 12% fall in quarterly iron ore shipments ahead of earnings, and dragging other big names such as BHP and Glencore 1.5% and 3.5% lower respectively.

Article content Concerns about higher inflation and rising COVID-19 infections causing a slowdown in economic recovery have weighed on investors’ minds this week, driving many to the safety of bond markets and making it harder for record-high equities to build on gains. “On one hand, a strong start to U.S. Q2 earnings season and dovish rhetoric from central banks continued to provide support. (But), several factors have weighed on the outlook, including weaker activity data out of China, signs that growth and earnings have peaked,” said Silvia Dall’Angelo, senior economist, at the international business of Federated Hermes. Eyes next week will be on the European Central Bank meeting, to see if a change in monetary policy is on the cards following its recent strategy update.