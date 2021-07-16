Avicanna Announces Change of Auditor

TORONTO, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avicanna Inc. (“Avicanna” or the “Company“) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, announces the appointment of Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP (the “Successor Auditor”) as its independent registered public accounting firm, effective July 15, 2021, to hold office until the next annual meeting of the shareholders of the Company. The Successor Auditor was appointed following the resignation of MNP LLP (the “Former Auditor”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

There were no reservations or modified opinions in the Former Auditor’s audit report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. However, there is a reportable event with respect to an unresolved issue, as such terms are defined in National Instrument 51-102 — Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”), related to the audit of the Company’s financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the “2020 Financial Statements”) as the internal control issues it identified are such that the Former Auditor has concluded that it will not be in a position to issue an opinion on 2020 Financial Statements. The Company has authorized the Former Auditor to respond fully to inquiries by the Successor Auditor concerning the issue.

The change of the auditor and the recommendation to appoint the Successor Auditor was approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company. In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the board of directors of the Company and filed on SEDAR.

About Avicanna

Avicanna is a diversified and vertically integrated Canadian biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products for the global consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical market segments.

