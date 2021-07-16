Asian FX weaken as virus spread clouds recovery prospects

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
26

Author of the article:

The Thai baht and the Indonesian rupiah

led losses among Asian currencies on Friday, as persistently

high COVID-19 cases in the region muddied the outlook for

recovery in the trade and tourism dependant economies.

The baht and the rupiah eased 0.3% each,

with the former hitting a 15-month low. The peso, the

Singapore dollar and the ringgit traded flat to

lower.

The greenback weakened slightly during the Asian

trading session, limiting losses in the emerging currencies.

Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand reported record coronavirus

infections again, while the Philippines detected its first Delta

variant case as heavily populated Southeast Asia continues to be

hit hard by the pandemic amid a slow vaccination rate.

“Worries of another third or fourth (wave) in some of these

countries may trigger tighter restrictions pre-emptively,” said

Maybank senior FX strategist Christopher Wong, as

trade-dependant Asia’s major cities like Seoul, Bangkok and

parts of Indonesia remain in lockdowns.

“Growth momentum, business confidence and investor sentiment

can be undermined if lockdowns, restrictions are further

prolonged. Risk aversion could see U.S. dollar particularly bid

for against Asia ex-Japan currencies now,” he added.

Faith in the Thai markets is especially weak after the

country’s central bank warned of missing annual growth forecasts

as its economy relies heavily on tourism, which analysts believe

may not be revived by October as per the government’s plan.

The benchmark stock index has declined almost 4%

over the past five-weeks, while the baht has lost more than 5%

weaker during the same period.

Malaysian stocks eased 0.3%, while Seoul shares

shed 0.6% as South Korea prepared to tighten curbs

further.

South Korea’s prime minister said more limits on private

gatherings may be needed after 1,536 new COVID-19 cases were

reported amid the country’s worst outbreak yet.

Philippine’s stock index firmed 0.4%, attempting to

claw back from a 1.6% drop in the previous session.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 1.2 basis

points at 6.437%​​

** In the Philippines, top index gainer is PLDT Inc

, up 2.1%

** Top losers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index

include Hartalega Holdings Bhd down 2.8% and Mr DIY

Group M Bhd down 2.6%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0352 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %

Japan -0.07 -6.09 -0.78 2.24

China -0.06 +0.97 -0.02 2.61

India +0.00 -1.98 0.00 13.89

Indonesia -0.28 -3.31 0.19 1.33

Malaysia +0.05 -4.26 -0.31 -6.83

Philippines -0.02 -4.29 0.44 -5.35

S.Korea -0.01 -4.85 -0.55 13.73

Singapore +0.00 -2.48 0.19 10.63

Taiwan -0.25 +1.86 -0.77 21.46

Thailand -0.21 -8.46 0.02 8.48

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim

Coghill)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR