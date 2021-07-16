Asian FX weaken as virus spread clouds recovery prospects

Article content
The Thai baht and the Indonesian rupiah
led losses among Asian currencies on Friday, as persistently
high COVID-19 cases in the region muddied the outlook for
recovery in the trade and tourism dependant economies.
The baht and the rupiah eased 0.3% each,
with the former hitting a 15-month low. The peso, the
Singapore dollar and the ringgit traded flat to
lower.
The greenback weakened slightly during the Asian
trading session, limiting losses in the emerging currencies.
Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand reported record coronavirus
infections again, while the Philippines detected its first Delta
variant case as heavily populated Southeast Asia continues to be
hit hard by the pandemic amid a slow vaccination rate.
“Worries of another third or fourth (wave) in some of these
countries may trigger tighter restrictions pre-emptively,” said
Maybank senior FX strategist Christopher Wong, as
trade-dependant Asia’s major cities like Seoul, Bangkok and
parts of Indonesia remain in lockdowns.
“Growth momentum, business confidence and investor sentiment
can be undermined if lockdowns, restrictions are further
prolonged. Risk aversion could see U.S. dollar particularly bid
for against Asia ex-Japan currencies now,” he added.
Faith in the Thai markets is especially weak after the
country’s central bank warned of missing annual growth forecasts
as its economy relies heavily on tourism, which analysts believe
may not be revived by October as per the government’s plan.
The benchmark stock index has declined almost 4%
over the past five-weeks, while the baht has lost more than 5%
weaker during the same period.
Malaysian stocks eased 0.3%, while Seoul shares
shed 0.6% as South Korea prepared to tighten curbs
further.
South Korea’s prime minister said more limits on private
gatherings may be needed after 1,536 new COVID-19 cases were
reported amid the country’s worst outbreak yet.
Philippine’s stock index firmed 0.4%, attempting to
claw back from a 1.6% drop in the previous session.
HIGHLIGHTS
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 1.2 basis
points at 6.437%
** In the Philippines, top index gainer is PLDT Inc
, up 2.1%
** Top losers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index
include Hartalega Holdings Bhd down 2.8% and Mr DIY
Group M Bhd down 2.6%
Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0352 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %
Japan -0.07 -6.09 -0.78 2.24
China -0.06 +0.97 -0.02 2.61
India +0.00 -1.98 0.00 13.89
Indonesia -0.28 -3.31 0.19 1.33
Malaysia +0.05 -4.26 -0.31 -6.83
Philippines -0.02 -4.29 0.44 -5.35
S.Korea -0.01 -4.85 -0.55 13.73
Singapore +0.00 -2.48 0.19 10.63
Taiwan -0.25 +1.86 -0.77 21.46
Thailand -0.21 -8.46 0.02 8.48
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim
Coghill)
