Asian FX weaken as virus spread clouds recovery prospects

trading session, limiting losses in the emerging currencies.

The greenback weakened slightly during the Asian

Singapore dollar and the ringgit traded flat to

with the former hitting a 15-month low. The peso, the

The baht and the rupiah eased 0.3% each,

recovery in the trade and tourism dependant economies.

high COVID-19 cases in the region muddied the outlook for

led losses among Asian currencies on Friday, as persistently

The Thai baht and the Indonesian rupiah

Faith in the Thai markets is especially weak after the

for against Asia ex-Japan currencies now,” he added.

prolonged. Risk aversion could see U.S. dollar particularly bid

can be undermined if lockdowns, restrictions are further

parts of Indonesia remain in lockdowns.

trade-dependant Asia’s major cities like Seoul, Bangkok and

countries may trigger tighter restrictions pre-emptively,” said

“Worries of another third or fourth (wave) in some of these

hit hard by the pandemic amid a slow vaccination rate.

variant case as heavily populated Southeast Asia continues to be

infections again, while the Philippines detected its first Delta

country’s central bank warned of missing annual growth forecasts

as its economy relies heavily on tourism, which analysts believe

may not be revived by October as per the government’s plan.

The benchmark stock index has declined almost 4%

over the past five-weeks, while the baht has lost more than 5%

weaker during the same period.

Malaysian stocks eased 0.3%, while Seoul shares

shed 0.6% as South Korea prepared to tighten curbs

further.

South Korea’s prime minister said more limits on private

gatherings may be needed after 1,536 new COVID-19 cases were

reported amid the country’s worst outbreak yet.

Philippine’s stock index firmed 0.4%, attempting to

claw back from a 1.6% drop in the previous session.

