19 Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — July 16

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
46

Here are just a few things that happened this week.


1.

Selena Gomez was in her happy place (aka just laying around with her doggo friend):

2.

Christina Aguilera rehearsed alongside the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s music and artistic director, Gustavo Dudamel, ahead of their shows this weekend at the Hollywood Bowl:

3.

Omar Apollo did a little photo dump (sharing what he’s been up to):

4.

Lionel Messi celebrated with his Argentina teammates after winning the Copa América final over Brazil:

5.

Bruno Mars enjoyed a cocktail:

6.

Christy Turlington modeled for the Fendi show in Rome:

7.

Mj Rodriguez celebrated being nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on Pose:

8.

Gabriel Iglesias announced that — while he is vaccinated — he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he would have to cancel the taping of his upcoming comedy special:

9.

Édgar Ramírez was happy that he would be back in-person on Jimmy Fallon:

10.

Anthony Ramos went to Times Square to check out the giant In the Heights billboard:

11.

Lupita Nyong’o spent her Wednesday doing some exercises:

12.

Barbie Ferreria looked angelic while modeling some Bulgari jewelry:

13.

Cameron Diaz celebrated the first anniversary of her wine line, Avaline:

14.

Frankie Rodriguez celebrated his 22nd birthday:

15.

Eva Mendes did a little video shoot with her daughters:

16.

Salma Hayek enjoyed a sunny, but windy day, in Cannes:

17.

La La Anthony hung out with her BFF Vanessa Bryant:

18.

Shakira announced that her new single, “Don’t Wait Up,” would be dropped today:

19.

And finally, Cardi B threw Kulture an epic Disney Princess-themed birthday party:

