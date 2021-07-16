19 Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — July 16

Here are just a few things that happened this week.
1.
Selena Gomez was in her happy place (aka just laying around with her doggo friend):
2.
Christina Aguilera rehearsed alongside the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s music and artistic director, Gustavo Dudamel, ahead of their shows this weekend at the Hollywood Bowl:
3.
Omar Apollo did a little photo dump (sharing what he’s been up to):
4.
Lionel Messi celebrated with his Argentina teammates after winning the Copa América final over Brazil:
5.
Bruno Mars enjoyed a cocktail:
6.
Christy Turlington modeled for the Fendi show in Rome:
7.
Mj Rodriguez celebrated being nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on Pose:
8.
Gabriel Iglesias announced that — while he is vaccinated — he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he would have to cancel the taping of his upcoming comedy special:
9.
Édgar Ramírez was happy that he would be back in-person on Jimmy Fallon:
10.
Anthony Ramos went to Times Square to check out the giant In the Heights billboard:
11.
Lupita Nyong’o spent her Wednesday doing some exercises:
12.
Barbie Ferreria looked angelic while modeling some Bulgari jewelry:
13.
Cameron Diaz celebrated the first anniversary of her wine line, Avaline:
14.
Frankie Rodriguez celebrated his 22nd birthday:
15.
Eva Mendes did a little video shoot with her daughters:
16.
Salma Hayek enjoyed a sunny, but windy day, in Cannes:
17.
La La Anthony hung out with her BFF Vanessa Bryant:
18.
Shakira announced that her new single, “Don’t Wait Up,” would be dropped today:
19.
And finally, Cardi B threw Kulture an epic Disney Princess-themed birthday party:
