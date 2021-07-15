XinFin Mainnet Token Lists on Bittrex Global By CoinQuora



XinFin Mainnet Token Lists on Bittrex Global



Bittrex Global is now listing the XinFin Digital Contract, XDC token.

The exchange’s global customer base will now have access to XDC trade and use cases.

These include TradeFinex, StorX, Ledgermail, Plugin and BlockDegree.

Leading crypto exchange Bittrex Global is now listing the XinFin Digital Contract, XDC token. The coin is the native crypto asset of XinFin’s public-private hybrid blockchain ecosystem. It aims to leverage the latest, state-of-the-art technology infringing multi-dimensional real-world use-cases to users.

With Bittrex listing the token, the exchange’s global customer base will have direct access to send, receive, store and trade XDC. As of now, the exchange will be offering only BTC-XDC and USDT-XDC trading pairs, with more to come soon.

The digital asset exchange also announced the news on its official Twitter account.