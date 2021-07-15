WNS Holdings Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



WNS Holdings Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – WNS (NYSE:) Holdings reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

WNS Holdings announced earnings per share of $0.76 on revenue of $253.2M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.6773 on revenue of $229.26M.

WNS Holdings shares are up 12.37% from the beginning of the year, still down 3.12% from its 52 week high of $83.57 set on July 7. They are outperforming the which is down 0% from the start of the year.

WNS Holdings follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

WNS Holdings’s report follows an earnings missed by Taiwan Semiconductor on Thursday, who reported EPS of $0.9251 on revenue of $13.29B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.9316 on revenue of $13.22B.

Adobe had beat expectations on June 17 with second quarter EPS of $3.03 on revenue of $3.84B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.81 on revenue of $3.73B.

