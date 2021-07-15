Which Consumer Finance Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
25

© Reuters. Synchrony Financial vs. Mastercard: Which Consumer Finance Stock is a Better Buy?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:) and Mastercard (NYSE:) are two of the top financial stocks in the market. One key difference between the two is that MA is a payment processor, while SYF assumes credit risk for merchants. Patrick Ryan breaks down which stock is the better buy.Consumer finance stocks are front and center now that people are returning to spending as usual. Personal savings reached all-time highs during the pandemic. However, the pendulum will inevitably swing back the other way as consumers gear up for a spending spree unlike any ever seen before.
&nbsp

If your portfolio does not include a consumer finance stock, you should consider adding at least one before the economy hits its stride. The return to normal has the potential to steer that much more money toward the top players in this space.

&nbsp

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR