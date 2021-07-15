Wheat set for biggest weekly gain in 4 years on weather concerns

Article content

CANBERRA — U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Friday and were set for their biggest weekly gain in four years as adverse weather stoked concerns about global supplies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.3% at $6.73 a bushel by 0106 GMT, near the session high of $6.76 a bushel – the highest since July 1. Wheat closed up 2.7% on Thursday.

* Wheat is up nearly 10% for the week, the biggest weekly gain since June 2017.

* The most-active soybean futures are up 4% for the week after closing down 5% last week.