Wheat futures set for biggest weekly gain in 4 years on U.S. weather concerns

SINGAPORE — Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Friday to be on track for their biggest weekly gain in four years, as adverse weather in parts of the United States and Canada stoked concerns about global supplies.

Corn and soybeans were set to finish the week on a positive note.

“Dryness is curbing potential for U.S. and Canadian crop yields,” said one Singapore-based grains trader.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.3% at $6.73-3/4 a bushel by 0202 GMT, near the session high of $6.76 a bushel – the highest since July 1.