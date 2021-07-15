Wall Street Opens Lower as Chipmakers Sag on TSMC Outlook; Dow Down 100 Pts By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
34

© Reuters.

By Geoffrey Smith 

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened lower on Thursday, with semiconductor names underperforming after one of the world’s biggest chipmakers said an end to the current supply squeeze was on the horizon. 

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:) CEO CC Wei told analysts on a call that he expected chip deliveries to carmakers in particular to pick up sharply in the current quarter and over the rest of the year. The news was seen as spelling an end to the windfall that chipmakers have enjoyed in the first six months of 2021. 

TSM shares were among the biggest losers in early trading, falling 5.5%, but other chipmakers suffered too: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:) stock fell 4.5%, Nvidia (NASDAQ:) stock fell 1.9% and Intel (NASDAQ:) stock fell 1.3%.

By 9:45 AM ET (1345 GMT), the was down 102 points, or 0.3%, at 34,830 points. The was also down 0.3% and the was down 0.4%

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR