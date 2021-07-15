Virus jitters keep dollar aloft

SINGAPORE — Spiking coronavirus cases

kept the dollar supported in Asia on Thursday and it clawed back

a little of a drop which had followed insistence from Federal

Reserve chair Jerome Powell that he isn’t in a hurry to withdraw

policy support.

The dollar was up about half a percent on the New Zealand

dollar by midday in Tokyo, up about 0.3% on the Australian

dollar and British pound and up roughly 0.1% against the euro.

Cities from Seoul to Sydney are under lockdown as the

infectious Delta variant sweeps the globe. Infection rates are

rising in the United States, Singapore reported its sharpest

jump in cases in 10 months on Thursday and Indonesia is living

its government’s worst-case COVID scenario.

“Growth momentum, business confidence and investor sentiment

can be further crippled if lockdowns and restrictions are

prolonged,” analysts at Maybank in Singapore said in a note.

Mixed economic data in China – showing a largely expected

growth slowdown, but signs of more resilient domestic demand –

also did little to improve the mood.

The safe-haven yen rose broadly, and was last up 0.1% at

109.86 per dollar and close to testing multi-month peaks

at 129.91 per euro. The Aussie fell to $0.7453

while the kiwi dipped below 70 cents to $0.6998.

“The market is still on an uncertain path,” said National

Australia Bank strategist Rodrigo Catril.

“The big experiment is really the full reopening in the UK –

if that could be successful, we think it’s going to be a huge

factor in terms of confidence and pricing a broader and

sustained recovery of the global economy.”

That could lead to a softer dollar as economies from Japan

to Europe catch up with the robust rebound in the U.S., he said.

England plans to lift almost all COVID-related restrictions

on Monday, even as cases climb. Sterling reflected some

nerves about the prospect of failure, and fell below its 20-day

moving average to $1.3829.

POWELL PUSH

Powell returns to Capitol Hill later on Thursday for further

testimony before Congress, following remarks that toppled the

dollar from a three-month high on the euro on Wednesday.

He had soothed rate hike fears by saying high inflation

seemed linked to the U.S. economy’s reopening, that it would be

a mistake to act prematurely and that economic conditions for

tapering bond buying was “still a ways off.”

The subsequent support for the dollar, which still sits

above its 20- and 200-day moving averages against a basket of

six major currencies suggests investors were not entirely

convinced. The dollar index was last steady at 92.434.

“Was anyone really expecting anything other than a dovish

Powell,” OCBC Bank analysts Terence Wu and Frances Cheung asked

in a note.

“No,” they said. “He didn’t provide new information in his

comments, but gave the excuse to profit-take on the dollar …

we view the dip as part of the volatility and grind higher for

the greenback.”

Indeed the even sharp contrast in tone between Powell and

other central banks that are charting far faster courses away

from super-easy policy hasn’t broken recent currency ranges.

In New Zealand, for example, the central bank said on

Wednesday it would end its bond purchase program next week,

but the resultant jump in the kiwi only took it to a one-week

high.

The Aussie dollar likewise shrugged off figures showing

unemployment dropped to levels last seen in the midst of a

mining boom a decade ago – with traders nervous after reports

Melbourne is to join Sydney under lockdown.

The Canadian dollar also weakened on Thursday –

with help from softening oil prices – even though the Bank of

Canada further tapered its policy support on Wednesday.

“The dynamics of different currencies seem to be being

overwhelmed by the dollar dynamic,” said NAB’s Catril, something

he thinks can persist for some time.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0350 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1830 $1.1837 -0.05% -3.17% +1.1838 +1.1822

Dollar/Yen 109.8600 109.9700 -0.08% +6.38% +110.0200 +109.8700

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9147 0.9143 +0.05% +3.40% +0.9154 +0.9144

Sterling/Dollar 1.3832 1.3866 -0.26% +1.22% +1.3862 +1.3822

Dollar/Canadian 1.2537 1.2516 +0.18% -1.54% +1.2548 +1.2509

Aussie/Dollar 0.7463 0.7482 -0.24% -2.98% +0.7488 +0.7453

NZ 0.7012 0.7039 -0.36% -2.33% +0.7043 +0.6998

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Gerry Doyle and Kim

Coghill)

