USPTO Awards SproutLoud Patent for Change Management System in Co-Op Marketing

SUNRISE, Fla. — Marketing technology company SproutLoud is proud to announce that it has been awarded a second patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), protecting its innovative distributed marketing ecosystems. This new patent specifically covers SproutLoud’s Co-Op Marketing model, which supports change management by helping clients move from reimbursement systems to co-pay. SproutLoud is the only distributed marketing platform that allows brands to make both claims and reimbursement and instant co-pay available to their local reseller networks on the same platform.

Article content

This new patent highlights a key differentiator between SproutLoud and its competitors.

“SproutLoud has been thoughtful about how it institutes change for Co-Op Marketing systems. It’s not a rip-and-replace process. SproutLoud replicates and simplifies brands’ existing claims and reimbursement systems within the platform, and then helps brands transition their local resellers to co-pay, using incentives,” said SproutLoud CEO Jared Shusterman. “To this end, we are the only platform where both reimbursement and co-pay work in tandem — on one platform — to support success for our brand clients and their channel partners.”

SproutLoud built its change management process and associated features into its proprietary marketing technology stack, which is a significant differentiation within the Through Channel Marketing Automation industry. This most recent patent serves to protect SproutLoud’s methodology and core change management features.

With SproutLoud, enterprise brands have comprehensive funds management capabilities to:

track the funding options offered to their resellers in local markets

provide visibility on the results of local marketing spend

offer cost-saving in both the reimbursement and instant co-pay models

include change management features to mitigate any risk or disruption to their networks

SproutLoud also holds a USPTO patent for Distributed Marketing Platform.

ABOUT SPROUTLOUD

SproutLoud is a leading SaaS-based Through Channel Marketing Automation platform, designed to increase brand sales through partners in local markets. SproutLoud’s advanced marketing automation technology simplifies every aspect of Distributed Marketing and delivers comprehensive analytics on tens of millions of touchpoints for major, category-leading brands. SproutLoud gives brands unparalleled visibility on ROI for individual tactics, campaigns, partner engagement and platform usage. With SproutLoud, brands have the advantage of responding rapidly to changing market conditions in real-time with data-driven decisions.

