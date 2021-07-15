US government delves deeper into crypto accountability with $10M bounty By Cointelegraph

US government delves deeper into crypto accountability with $10M bounty
The U.S. Department of State has announced it will be taking a seemingly more active role in the pursuit of keeping some crypto users accountable.
According to a Thursday Bloomberg report, the Biden administration intends to ramp up efforts to trace cryptocurrency payments, particularly when it comes to ransomware attacks. The government plans to address cybersecurity and crypto’s role as payment in such attacks.
