UnitedHealth Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com

© Reuters. UnitedHealth Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2
Investing.com – UnitedHealth (NYSE:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
UnitedHealth announced earnings per share of $4.7 on revenue of $71.32B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $4.43 on revenue of $69.6B.
UnitedHealth shares are up 18% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.64% from its 52 week high of $425.98 set on May 10. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 16.46% from the start of the year.
UnitedHealth follows other major Financial sector earnings this month
UnitedHealth’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $3.78 on revenue of $31.4B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.16 on revenue of $30B.
Bank of America had beat expectations on Wednesday with second quarter EPS of $1.03 on revenue of $21.47B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.7748 on revenue of $21.87B.
Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.