UnitedHealth Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



© Reuters. UnitedHealth Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – UnitedHealth (NYSE:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

UnitedHealth announced earnings per share of $4.7 on revenue of $71.32B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $4.43 on revenue of $69.6B.

UnitedHealth shares are up 18% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.64% from its 52 week high of $425.98 set on May 10. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 16.46% from the start of the year.

UnitedHealth follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

UnitedHealth’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $3.78 on revenue of $31.4B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.16 on revenue of $30B.

Bank of America had beat expectations on Wednesday with second quarter EPS of $1.03 on revenue of $21.47B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.7748 on revenue of $21.87B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar