Uniqlo owner posts 72% jump in 9-month operating profit By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Women wearing face masks, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walk past a store of Fast Retailing’s fashion chain Uniqlo at a shopping complex in Beijing, China May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Florence Lo
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Fast Retailing, the owner of clothing brand Uniqlo, reported on Thursday a jump of 72% in nine-month operating profit.
Profit rose to 227.9 billion yen ($2.08 billion) in the nine months ended May from 134.4 billion yen in the year-earlier period.
($1=109.8100 yen)
