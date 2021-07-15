UK lenders expect record rise in access to unsecured loans

Article content

LONDON — British lenders are expecting a record increase in the availability of unsecured credit to households over the next three months as the country’s economy bounces back from its lockdown slump, a Bank of England survey showed on Thursday.

Lenders also expect to increase the availability of new mortgages – although demand was forecast to fall – while the supply of lending to businesses was seen unchanged.

The figures come from a quarterly survey of British banks and building societies conducted from June 1 to June 18 and add to signs of a rapid recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.