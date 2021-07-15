UK hiring surged in June as economy bounces back

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
27

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Advertisements for jobs are seen in a Job Recruitment Centre’s window, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, Britain August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

LONDON (Reuters) – The number of employees on British company payrolls surged by 356,000 in June from May, the biggest increase since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, as the economy bounced back from its coronavirus lockdowns, tax data showed on Thursday.

The increase was driven by a 94,000 leap in accommodation and food jobs, which were heavily hit by lockdowns that have now largely lifted, and by a 72,000 rise in jobs in administration and support services.

The headline unemployment rate for the three months to May rose to 4.8%, the Office for National Statistics said.

Economists polled by Reuters had mostly expected the unemployment rate to hold at 4.7% in the three months to April.

Thursday’s figures also showed the fastest headline wage growth in the year to May since records began in 2000 although the comparisons have been skewed by greater job losses among low-paid workers and comparison with depressed wages a year ago.

Average weekly earnings in the three months to the end of May rose by 7.3% compared with a year earlier.

The ONS estimated underlying wage growth, excluding distortions caused by the pandemic, was between 3.9% and 5.1% for average weekly earnings and between 3.2% and 4.4% for average earnings excluding bonuses.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR