U.S. wheat climbs on stressful N.Plains weather; soybeans sag

Article content CHICAGO — U.S. wheat futures rose on Thursday, led by Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX) spring wheat futures, which hit an 8-1/2-year high near $9 a bushel as drought threatened crops in the northern Plains and Canadian Prairies. Soybean futures fell on disappointing domestic soy crush data and corn eased after a three-session climb. Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) September wheat settled up 17-3/4 cents at $6.72 per bushel. CBOT August soybeans ended down 5-1/2 cents at $14.47-1/2 a bushel while new-crop November soybeans fell 3-1/4 cents at $13.80. Benchmark December corn finished down 2-1/2 cents at $5.56-1/4 a bushel.

Article content Wheat futures climbed on forecasts for hot, dry conditions in the northern Plains and Canadian Prairies that threaten the production of spring wheat in both countries. MGEX September spring wheat settled up 21-1/4 cents at $8.94 after reaching $8.95-1/2, the highest on a continuous chart of the spot contract since December 2012. “Look at Minneapolis wheat; that says it all,” said Tom Fritz, a partner with EFG Group in Chicago. Soybean futures sagged, especially the nearby August contract, as monthly soy crushing data from the National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) fell below even the lowest in a range of trade expectations. NOPA said its members crushed 152.4 million bushels of soybeans in June, the smallest monthly crush in two years.