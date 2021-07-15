U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.15% By Investing.com



© Reuters. U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.15%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.15%, while the index declined 0.33%, and the index lost 0.70%.

The best performers of the session on the were Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 2.20% or 5.02 points to trade at 232.79 at the close. Meanwhile, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) added 1.27% or 5.25 points to end at 420.00 and Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.05% or 3.36 points to 322.58 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:), which fell 2.01% or 4.88 points to trade at 237.55 at the close. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) declined 1.34% or 0.63 points to end at 46.25 and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:) was down 1.24% or 0.70 points to 55.82.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were American International Group Inc (NYSE:) which rose 3.53% to 48.05, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:) which was up 3.26% to settle at 58.85 and Truist Financial Corp (NYSE:) which gained 2.61% to close at 55.85.

The worst performers were Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:) which was down 9.86% to 376.11 in late trade, Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 6.79% to settle at 328.16 and Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was down 4.44% to 66.90 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Liquid Media Group Ltd (NASDAQ:) which rose 67.09% to 2.6400, Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:) which was up 37.04% to settle at 1.4800 and ATA Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 28.02% to close at 3.815.

The worst performers were Imv Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 30.29% to 1.450 in late trade, 1895 of Wisconsin Inc Bancorp (NASDAQ:) which lost 28.82% to settle at 11.19 and Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 27.36% to 9.93 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1982 to 1162 and 146 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2115 fell and 1346 advanced, while 156 ended unchanged.

Shares in Imv Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 30.29% or 0.630 to 1.450.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 4.16% to 17.01.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.29% or 5.25 to $1830.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 2.19% or 1.60 to hit $71.53 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 1.97% or 1.47 to trade at $73.29 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.19% to 1.1812, while USD/JPY fell 0.17% to 109.81.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.19% at 92.578.