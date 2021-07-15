U.S. launches online hub to help ransomware victims

Article content

WASHINGTON — The U.S. government on Thursday unveiled an online hub for the victims of ransomware attacks, saying it will make it easier for companies and municipalities to find resources and get assistance if they are targeted by cyber hackers.

The website, www.StopRansomware.gov, is an initiative led by the Justice and Homeland Security departments.

Many of the resources and information that organizations need to deal with ransomware attacks have historically been scattered across multiple websites, which increased the “likelihood of missing important information,” the Justice Department said in a statement.