U.S. generation of renewable fuel credits rises in June -EPA

NEW YORK — The United States generated

more renewable fuel blending credits in June than in May, data

from the Environmental Protection Agency showed on Thursday.

About 1.27 billion ethanol (D6) blending credits were

generated in June, up from 1.26 billion in May, according to the

data.

About 428 million biodiesel (D4) blending credits were

generated last month, up from 397 million the month prior.

The credits are used by oil refiners and importers to show

compliance with EPA-mandated ethanol blending quotas for

petroleum-based fuels. They are generated with every gallon of

biofuel produced.

The following is a table of the credit generation for the

month of June by credit type.

Fuel (D RINs Volume

Code) (Gal.)

D3 48,582,907 48,582,907

D4 428,494,20 272,275,96

0 0

D5 25,204,322 21,613,131

D6 1,268,330, 1,261,936,

617 679

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; editing by Jonathan Oatis)