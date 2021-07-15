U.S. generation of renewable fuel credits rises in June -EPA

Article content
NEW YORK — The United States generated
more renewable fuel blending credits in June than in May, data
from the Environmental Protection Agency showed on Thursday.
About 1.27 billion ethanol (D6) blending credits were
generated in June, up from 1.26 billion in May, according to the
data.
About 428 million biodiesel (D4) blending credits were
generated last month, up from 397 million the month prior.
The credits are used by oil refiners and importers to show
compliance with EPA-mandated ethanol blending quotas for
petroleum-based fuels. They are generated with every gallon of
biofuel produced.
The following is a table of the credit generation for the
month of June by credit type.
Fuel (D RINs Volume
Code) (Gal.)
D3 48,582,907 48,582,907
D4 428,494,20 272,275,96
0 0
D5 25,204,322 21,613,131
D6 1,268,330, 1,261,936,
617 679
(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; editing by Jonathan Oatis)