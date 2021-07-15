U.S. applications to start a business fall in June for first time in 4 months

Article content

Applications to start new U.S. businesses dropped sharply in June, falling for the first time since February.

The Commerce Department said on Thursday that business applications decreased 9.8% to a seasonally adjusted 448,553 last month. The data is derived from business applications for tax identifications.

There were a seasonally adjusted 51,543 applications from corporations, down 1.6% from May. Applications for businesses with planned wages totaled 52,325, a decrease of 7.6% from the prior month.