TSMC Is Considering Building a Chip Plant in Japan, CEO Says

Article content (Bloomberg) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Chief Executive Officer C.C. Wei said the company is going through “due diligence” to build a fabrication plant in Japan, a strategically important move for the country by the world’s leading chipmaker. Wei made the comments during a question-and-answer session after the company reported financial results for the second quarter. They followed a detailed explanation of plans to expand its manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. and in China.

Article content Asked specifically about Japan — where local politicians have talked up the importance of such an investment — he said TSMC wouldn’t rule anything out at this point. “In Japan, we’re in the due diligence process to do a wafer fab,” Wei said. Chairman Mark Liu then said there is no final decision yet on a Japan fab. The ultimate outcome will depend on customer demand, he said. Liu characterized any Japan fab as “specialty technology,” a term that usually refers to mature node chips that serve specific or niche markets. This year, as chip shortages disrupted the production of automobiles and other products, the U.S., China, Europe and Japan have all sought to expand their own domestic production capabilities. TSMC has been courted by politicians around the world because it has the most sophisticated technology for making cutting-edge chips.