Top Polluter China Launches Trading in Biggest Carbon Market

(Bloomberg) — Trading has begun in China’s national carbon market, a system that’s now the world’s biggest emissions exchange hub in the top polluting nation.

Transactions commenced Friday and priced carbon allowances at 48 yuan ($7.42) a metric ton, according to a person familiar with the details. Carbon traded at as much as 50.10 yuan a ton as of 9:33 a.m. in Beijing, the person said.

That’s a fraction of the carbon price in the European Union, which touched a record of 58.64 euros ($69.22) a ton on July 1, and reflects the limited initial scope of China’s system.

The market initially covers only about 2,200 companies in the power sector and has been criticized over generous pollution allowances, and it’s also seen as unlikely to help the top polluter make immediate progress in meeting its climate targets.

The Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange, which hosts the market, could not immediately confirm details on prices and trading.

