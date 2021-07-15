Tilda Swinton And Her Daughter Look Amazing At Cannes

Family bonding but make it fashion!

Tilda Swinton has transcended style standards for decades.


Valery Hache / AFP via Getty Images

It’s impossible to anticipate which fashion construct she’ll defy next, but, at this point, we can trust that whatever it is will be fabulous. The actor’s aesthetic is an unpredictable gift that — graciously — never stops giving.


Dominique Charriau / WireImage via Getty Images

Tilda’s wardrobe was in a league of its own once again at the Cannes Film Festival this week, where she served standout looks that ranged from pastel pantsuits to sequined sleeves.


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Someone literally turned this photo of Tilda — posing with her French Dispatch costars Timothée Chalamet and Bill Murray, plus director Wes Anderson — into a meme because it left such a strong impression.


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

As if Tilda’s ensembles didn’t give us enough to talk about all on their own, her daughter, 23-year-old actor Honor Swinton Byrne, was at the film festival too.


Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

Both Tilda and Honor star in Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir Part II, which premiered at Cannes last week.

Honor clearly inherited some of her mom’s fashionable genes. She appeared at several festival events in stunning attire, and showed off a spectrum of styles that were totally different from Tilda’s, which was really cool to see.


Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

Please take a second to appreciate this Chanel garter change purse situation.

Also, style aside, these pictures of Honor kissing Tilda’s hand on the red carpet have entirely wrecked me.


Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

I’m not crying, you’re crying.


Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

OK, I lied — I’m crying.

