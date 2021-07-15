Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q2 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q2



Investing.com – Taiwan Semiconductor reported on Thursday second quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Taiwan Semiconductor announced earnings per share of 0.9251 on revenue of 13.29B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of 0.9316 on revenue of 13.22B.

Taiwan Semiconductor shares are up 14.08% from the beginning of the year, still down 12.52% from its 52 week high of 142.19 set on February 16. They are outperforming the which is down 0% from the start of the year.

Taiwan Semiconductor follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Taiwan Semiconductor’s report follows an earnings beat by Adobe on June 17, who reported EPS of 3.03 on revenue of 3.84B, compared to forecasts EPS of 2.81 on revenue of 3.73B.

Accenture had beat expectations on June 24 with third quarter EPS of 2.4 on revenue of 13.26B, compared to forecast for EPS of 2.24 on revenue of 12.81B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar