Stocks, Futures Mixed After Powell, China Data: Markets Wrap

Article content (Bloomberg) — U.S. stock-index futures were mixed and European equities fell as investors assessed a growth slowdown in China and dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Contracts on the S&P 500 Index fell, while Nasdaq 100 Index futures posted modest gains. Treasury yields extended declines and the dollar struggled for direction. Oil slipped on increasing U.S. gasoline stockpiles. China’s second-quarter growth slowed largely in line with expectations even as a pick-up in consumer spending suggested a more balanced recovery. In the U.S., Powell said it was still too soon to scale back monetary support even though inflation has risen faster than expected. With central banks from New Zealand to Canada turning hawkish, traders continue to debate how far the Fed can hold back on tapering.

Article content “U.S. stock indexes are going from one record to the next, although there are visible and quite serious signals of noticeable weaker growth in the U.S. economy,” Norbert Frey, the head of asset management at Fuerst Fugger Privatbank, wrote in a message to Bloomberg. “If inflation doesn’t go back on its own, the Fed must act. Then the markets could get bumpy.” The Fed’s likely time line for tapering $120 billion in monthly bond purchases, and the spread of the delta Covid-19 variant, are among key variables for investors with global stocks near all-time highs. Another concern is the possibility that recoveries in economic growth and corporate earnings are peaking. Europe’s Stoxx 600 gauge dropped for a second day, dragged by energy shares. The benchmark for emerging-market equities, however, rose to a one-week high, aided by the technology sector on a report of possible cooperation between Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Article content West Texas Intermediate crude futures tumbled below $73 a barrel on expanding U.S. fuel inventories and a potential OPEC+ agreement to increase supply. For more market commentary, follow the MLIV blog. Here are some events to watch this week: Bank of Japan interest rate decision Friday These are some of the main moves in financial markets: Stocks The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5% as of 8:33 a.m. London timeFutures on the S&P 500 fell 0.3%Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1%Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2%The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.8% Currencies The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro was little changed at $1.1829The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 109.78 per dollarThe offshore yuan was little changed at 6.4612 per dollarThe British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3823 Bonds The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 1.32%Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.33%Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.61% Commodities Brent crude fell 1.6% to $73.58 a barrelSpot gold rose 0.2% to $1,831.64 an ounce ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

