South Korean won jumps as BOK sets stage for rate hikes

The won saw its best day in three-months

and bond yields firmed after South Korea’s central bank strongly

hinted it could be the first one in Asia to tighten monetary

policy as the country’s economic recovery remains on track.

The won ended up 0.6%, while the most liquid

3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 10.8 basis

points to 1.499% after Bank of Korea (BOK) Governor Lee Ju-yeol

maintained his hawkish tone at the policy review and left

interest rates unchanged at 0.5%.

Despite being embroiled in its worst COVID-19 outbreak yet,

which capped gains among local stocks, Lee raised this

year’s inflation outlook to 2%- to mid-2% range, up from 1.8%

projection in May.

South Korea’s consistently robust trade figures, BOK’s

75-basis-point rate cuts since last year and the government’s

fiscal support has kept prospects bright for the nation despite

an economic contraction in 2020.

“A policy rate hike is likely in October 2021,” said

analysts at TD Securities.

“Semiconductor exports are particularly strong and as such

portend to a relatively firm growth outlook, with gross domestic

product likely to increase by around 4% over 2021.”

In a statement after the meeting, BOK said it would “judge

whether it is appropriate to adjust the degree of

accommodation.” The bank also revealed a dissenting vote by a

board member, which typically hints at policy change in the

months ahead.

The Philippine peso, Singapore’s dollar and

the Malaysian ringgit traded flat to 0.1% higher as

worries over local COVID-19 outbreaks countered support from top

trade partner China’s encouraging monthly data even as its

second-quarter growth slowed.

Investor outlook on regional currencies had worsened due to

the COVID-19 situation, with bearish bets on the peso at their

highest since October 2018, a Reuters poll found.

In Indonesia, authorities braced themselves for daily cases

to hit the 60,000 mark as the Delta variant spread faster than

their expectations, whereas in Singapore, a new virus cluster

related to karaoke lounges drove COVID-19 cases to a 10 month

high.

Singapore’s stock index dipped 0.4% while Malaysia

, India and Taiwan equities climbed.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield was down 4.6 basis

points at 1.456%

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yield was down 5.7 basis

points at 6.45%

** Top loser on Malaysia index is Sime Darby Plantation Bhd

down 4.6%, while Philippine stocks lost 1.6%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0740 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %

Japan +0.17 -5.97 -1.15 3.04

China +0.15 +1.07 1.02 2.64

India +0.08 -1.95 0.39 13.84

Indonesia -0.17 -3.17 0.91 0.91

Malaysia +0.02 -4.24 0.68 -6.43

Philippines +0.12 -4.25 -1.57 -5.77

S.Korea +0.61 -4.84 0.66 14.36

Singapore +0.04 -2.36 -0.53 10.29

Taiwan +0.45 +2.16 1.06 22.41

Thailand +0.03 -8.24 0.36 8.69

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh

Kuber)

