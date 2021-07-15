South Africa riots could dent economic growth- Deutsche Bank By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank (DE:) said on Thursday that riots in South Africa could shave 0.8% from the country’s economic growth this year and lead to a possible hit to the budget balance of some 0.2 to 0.5% of gross domestic product.

The bank, which had been forecasting 4.8% growth this year for South Africa, said the 2022 outlook may be skewed higher from the current 2.8% estimate, by infrastructure rebuilding and inventory accumulation efforts, along with higher vaccinations and commodity prices.

“While this setback may be marginal on paper with some gains rolled back, the medium-term outlook remains positive, in our view,” Economist Danelee Masia wrote in a research note.

Given the supply shock ramifications for food prices should be short-lived, the bank said it did not think the central bank would respond with a rate hike in July, although a rate hike remained a possibility in November.

The hit from the unrest reinforced the bank’s bearish view on the rand on a relative basis, but it saw somewhat more value in South African fixed income on the back of the recent sell-off.

