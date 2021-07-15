Softbank leads $800M investment for banking app Revolut By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
18

Softbank leads $800M investment for banking app Revolut

Revolut, a major British banking app featuring cryptocurrency investment, has secured $800 million in a new funding round.

The new investment round is led by Japanese financial giant SoftBank and United States hedge fund Tiger Global, which collectively hold around 5% in Revolut, CNBC reported Thursday.